 AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness

By Contributor

Mar 25

Warmer days are ahead and make getting outside for a walk an easy and enjoyable way to add exercise to your day. Health Canada recommends healthy adults under the age of 65 get at least 2.5 hours a week of moderate physical activity. Simply adding a brisk walk to your daily routine can improve overall health.

Create a few habits to help make your daily walks fun and help you maintain a healthy level of activity.

  • Begin by setting a goal. You may want to start with a brisk 30 minute walk each day and work your way up to 10,000 steps a day.

  • Wear comfortable footwear that provides protection and supports the foot.

  • Try tracking your steps with a phone app or a pedometer.

  • Schedule a 15 or 30-minute walk before work in the morning, into your lunch hour or immediately after work.

  • Daily dog walks are also a great way to keep up both you and your four-legged friend healthy.

  • Whenever possible, walk to appointments, meetings or to run errands.

  • Get to know your neighbourhood by taking a slightly different route each time you walk. You just might find some hidden gems near home.

  • Find walks that include hills or stairs to increase your challenge and improve cardiovascular benefits.

  • Join the #AHSFitFam and encourage family, friends and colleagues to get active and engaged with you.

Using a few simple tips can help make a daily walk one of the most pleasurable parts of your day.

