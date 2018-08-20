AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness - Gateway Gazette

Warm summer days and evenings make getting outside for a walk an easy and enjoyable way to add exercise to your day. Health Canada recommends healthy adults under the age of 65 get at least 2.5 hours a week of moderate physical activity. Simply adding a brisk walk to your daily routine can improve overall health.

Create a few habits to help make your daily walks fun and help you maintain a healthy level of activity.

Begin by setting a goal. You may want to start with a brisk 30 minute walk each day and work your way up to 10,000 steps a day.

Wear comfortable footwear that provides protection and supports the foot.

Try tracking your steps with a phone app or a pedometer.

Challenge friends and colleagues to join you.

Schedule a 15 or 30-minute walk before work in the morning, into your lunch hour or immediately after work.

Daily dog walks are also a great way to keep up both you and your four-legged friend healthy.

Whenever possible, walk to appointments, meetings or to run errands.

Get to know your neighbourhood by taking a slightly different route each time you walk. You just might find some hidden gems near home.

Find walks that include hills or stairs to increase your challenge and improve cardiovascular benefits.

Using a few simple tips can help make a daily walk one of the most pleasurable parts of your day.