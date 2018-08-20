AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness - Gateway Gazette

AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness

By Contributor

Feature Content
Aug 20

Warm summer days and evenings make getting outside for a walk an easy and enjoyable way to add exercise to your day. Health Canada recommends healthy adults under the age of 65 get at least 2.5 hours a week of moderate physical activity. Simply adding a brisk walk to your daily routine can improve overall health.

Create a few habits to help make your daily walks fun and help you maintain a healthy level of activity.

  • Begin by setting a goal. You may want to start with a brisk 30 minute walk each day and work your way up to 10,000 steps a day.
  • Wear comfortable footwear that provides protection and supports the foot.
  • Try tracking your steps with a phone app or a pedometer.
  •  Challenge friends and colleagues to join you.
  •  Schedule a 15 or 30-minute walk before work in the morning, into your lunch hour or immediately after work.
  •  Daily dog walks are also a great way to keep up both you and your four-legged friend healthy.
  •  Whenever possible, walk to appointments, meetings or to run errands.
  • Get to know your neighbourhood by taking a slightly different route each time you walk. You just might find some hidden gems near home.
  •  Find walks that include hills or stairs to increase your challenge and improve cardiovascular benefits.

Using a few simple tips can help make a daily walk one of the most pleasurable parts of your day.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Planet Waves Horoscopes: August 20 – 27, 2018

AHS Weekly Wellness: Walking for Fitness

From My Bookshelf: Thomas King

Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: How to Rid an Artificial Plant of Strange Odour

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post How to Use Jumper Cables Next Post Open Letter on the Right to Housing