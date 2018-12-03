AHS Weekly Wellness: What’s Your Balance? - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Health Services (AHS) knows that wellness matters, and this year we’ve been asking our people and Albertans, “What’s your balance?”

Throughout the year of finding balance, AHS has been highlighting four areas of wellness, including healthy eating, mental wellness, physical activity as well as sleep and fatigue. During each area of focus new resources and activities were created to challenge and help Albertans prioritize their wellness – but we’re not done yet.

This December we’re wrapping up our year with 12 Days of Balance. Follow along as we revisit some of our most popular activities – from fueling up for your work day, paws-itive mental health, getting active in your community, or simply improving your sleep habits.

We covered a lot of ground, so join us in finding your balance or sharing what you’ve learned over the last year using the hashtag #ahswhatsyourbalance. Challenge yourself, or invite families and friends to join for extra fun.

Visit us online to check out the 12 Days of Balance or print off the Balance Scorecard to get started on your wellness today.

To find out more about ‘What’s your balance?’ visit ahs.ca/whatsyourbalance or join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #AHSwhatsyourbalance.