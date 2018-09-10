AHS Weekly Wellness: World Suicide Prevention Day - Gateway Gazette

Working together to prevent suicide: Myths and Facts

September 10th marks World Suicide Prevention Day, an internationally recognized event designed to raise awareness and dispel some of the myths related to suicide.

Suicide is a preventable tragedy and affects people of all genders, ages and ethnicities.

Each year more Albertans die by suicide than motor vehicle collisions.

There are many myths about suicide:

MYTH: Suicidal people don’t give warning signs.

FACT: Up to 80% of people who attempt or die from suicide give warning signs and share their plan.

MYTH: If you ask someone if they are thinking about suicide you could plant the idea in their head.

FACT: Talking openly about suicide can actually provide relief and show that you care.

MYTH: People who talk about suicide are just trying to get attention.

FACT: People who die by suicide usually talk about it first. They are in pain and oftentimes reach out for help because they do not know what to do and have lost hope.

MYTH: Once people decide to die by suicide, there is nothing you can do to stop them.

FACT: Suicide can be prevented. Most people who are suicidal do not want to die, they just want to stop their pain.

Be aware of warning signs such as giving away belongings, withdrawing from friends or family and talking about suicide. Starting the conversation about suicide lets the person know you care and can make a difference.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call Health Link at 811.