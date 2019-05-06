AHS Weekly Wellness: Your Mental Wellbeing Check-up - Gateway Gazette

May 6-10, 2019 is Mental Health Week, and a time to remind ourselves to stop and reflect on how we are feeling mentally. We all have mental health, and much like our physical health, we need to take care of it. While mental illness affects 1 in 5 Canadians, mental health affects every one of us.

Alberta Health Services has online resources that can help you in your mental health wellness journey.

Ways to Wellness, a mental health challenge, provides seven different tips and ideas to encourage you to engage in physical activity, eat healthy foods, practice gratitude and have fun as some small steps to improve your mental health and help to reduce stress. Learn more about the simple steps you can take by visiting: https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/info/Page13769.aspx

Help in Tough Times [https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/Page13094.aspx], has resources and services available to help you or someone you know who may be struggling. It has information, resources, tools and important contact information to help you, including self-help tips to ease some of the stress you may be feeling.

If you are struggling, whether it’s day to day stresses, a loss of a loved one, home or job, or family crisis, know you are not alone. There are supports in place to help you cope. Help can come in many forms and for some of us we may need more support than others.

For more information on addiction and or mental health services near you, call Health Link at 811 or visit: ahs.ca/amh.