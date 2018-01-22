Airdrie RCMP Catch Armed Truck Thieves After Pursuit

Airdrie, Alberta– Airdrie RCMP have arrested 3 individuals after a lengthy pursuit involving a truck and trailer that took place in both Airdrie and Calgary. The 3 individuals are now facing possession of stolen property charges in addition to possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

On January 21, 2018, shortly after 1:00 am, patrolling Airdrie RCMP members observed a suspicious Ford F-150 truck pulling a trailer with no lights on. Members stopped the vehicle on East Lake Crescent. The driver told members he was trying to fix the lights. Suddenly, the vehicle pulled away from members, nearly striking another RCMP vehicle attending to the area to assist. The vehicle proceeded to travel along streets in the wrong direction within Airdrie City limits. The vehicle eventually made its way towards Highway #2 and headed towards Calgary. Calgary Police Service HAWCS was called in to assist with following the vehicle.

The vehicle entered Calgary city limits where it continued to drive dangerously at excessive speeds. The vehicle eventually stopped along Highway #2 and attempted to ditch the trailer it was pulling but, took off again when Police were observed in the area. The trailer was not fully detached from the vehicle and was bouncing all over the road prior to breaking away from the vehicle and rolling across the highway.

The vehicle continued northbound on rural roads towards Airdrie again. CPS HAWCS was able to follow the vehicle and provide Airdrie RCMP with a location to set up a spike belt. Airdrie RCMP were successful in deploying a spike belt on the vehicle. The vehicle was able to continue towards Yankee Valley Boulevard and 8th Street prior to losing control and coming to a stop. 3 occupants then exited the vehicle and made an attempt to flee on foot. 2 suspects were arrested very quickly by pursuing RCMP members but, a third continued to run away from Police. RCMP Police Dog Services were utilized to track and apprehend the suspect whom was hiding under a deck. The suspect was found to be high on drugs and concealing a knife on his person. The Police Service Dog also located a loaded sawed-off shotgun which had been dangerously tossed into another yard by the suspect.

The initial investigation has revealed that the Ford F-150 and trailer were both stolen, the firearm was stolen, and various break-in tools and ski masks were located inside the stolen truck.

An update will be provided when charges are formally laid.

Anyone with information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Cassondra Greene at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

