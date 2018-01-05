Airdrie RCMP Investigate Missing Person- Janae Skye PAUL age 17

By Gateway Gazette

Jan 05

Airdrie, Alberta- The Airdrie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17 year old female.

Janae Skye PAUL was last seen at Cross Iron Mills Mall December 31st, 2017.

She is described as:

  • First Nation
  • 160 cm in height
  • 60 kg
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown Hair
  • Last Wearing leggings and a hoodie
  • Carrying a backpack

If you have information, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

