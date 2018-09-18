Airdrie RCMP Officer Organizes School Supply Drive - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alberta – This month, a dedicated Airdrie RCMP officer took it upon herself to organize a school supply drive for students within the City of Airdrie.

Cst. Samantha Hennessey, a 2-year member at Airdrie Detachment came up with the idea and coordinated the drive. Cst. Hennessey challenged her fellow RCMP officers and support staff to donate school supplies or even donate money to the cause. She did this to simply lend a helping hand to any Airdrie families who may need some extra supplies for the start of the school season. With little hesitation, our officers and support staff delivered in a very short time period.

In total, Airdrie RCMP Detachment collected over $600.00 in donations. A special thanks goes out to Christina Foster for her large donation!