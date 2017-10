Airdrie, Alberta – The Airdrie RCMP is investigating a report of a missing female. 14-year-old Emily HERMARY was last seen in the Prairie Springs neighbourhood of Airdrie at 9:00 AM on October 27th, 2017. Emily may have left Airdrie and travelled to Edmonton or Lloydminster. She is described as:

Caucasian female

168 cm tall

Approximately 64 kg

Blue eyes

Medium length blond hair

If you have any information on Emily HERMARY whereabouts, please contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-RCMP (7267)

