Airdrie RCMP Requesting Assistance with Co-op Gas and Dash

Airdrie, Alberta– Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information to help identify a male suspect responsible for the theft of gas from Co-op Gas Bar located on Main Street in Airdrie.

On Thursday, April 13, 2017, at approximately 11:00 am, three persons operating a stolen Dodge car fuelled up with $46 worth of gas and left without paying. A photograph of one male passenger whom was fuelling the vehicle was obtained.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Late teen’s or early 20’s, thin build, clean shaven, with dark hair

Wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, white high top sneakers, and a light coloured flat peak snap back cap

Anyone with information on this occurrence or who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Nicolas Claveau at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

