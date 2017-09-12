Airdrie RCMP Rescue Owl from Soccer Net

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 12

Airdrie, Alberta – On September 11, 2017 at approximately 7:45 am, Airdrie RCMP were waved down to assist with a situation on the school grounds at Ralph McCall School located on 1 Avenue NW in Airdrie, AB.

Students and staff had located a Great horned owl that had become trapped within the netting of a soccer net on school grounds. The owl was conscious and breathing but, obviously quite unhappy with its current predicament. Airdrie resident, Jennifer Landels, a past wildlife conservation volunteer, assisted Airdrie RCMP in calming the owl and removing it from the netting. The owl was then packaged and transported to a veterinarian where it was learned that it should make a full recovery.

Airdrie RCMP would like to thank Ralph McCall School students and staff and Jennifer Landels for their quick action and cooperation in rescuing the owl.

