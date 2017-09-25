Airdrie RCMP seek public assistance in identifying Theft Suspect

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 25

Airdrie, Alberta – On August 31st 2017, at approximately 1:11 p.m., one male suspect attended the Airdrie Specs Optometry located at the 804 Main Street South in Airdrie, Alberta and stole several pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses with an estimated total value of $600. The male left the business on foot.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this theft. The male suspect is believed to be in his mid 30’s with blond hair, approximately 5’10 in Height, and wearing a blue Vans hoody.
If you have information on the suspect, please contact the Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
