Rocky View County, Alta – The Airdrie RCMP have in their possession 2 large boxes containing family photos which were found on the morning of December 20, 2018.

The boxes were picked up from the side of the road on Township Road 264 in Rocky View County, Alta. The box contains about 50 framed family portraits and other photos.

If these are yours or you know whom they belong to, please contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.