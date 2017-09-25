Airdrie Rural RCMP Locate Horse Running Loose on Highway 2

By Gateway Gazette

Sep 25

Airdrie Rural RCMP Locate Horse on Highway

Balzac, Alberta – On September 25, 2017 at approximately 4:00 am, Airdrie RCMP were dispatched to a horse galloping down the middle of the northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Balzac, AB.

Airdrie Rural RCMP were assisted by a couple truck drivers that used their trucks to push the horse off the highway and corral it in the ditch. One of the drivers then made an improvised harness from a tow strap and stayed with the horse until RCMP could determine how to safely move the horse to another location. Airdrie Towing & Recovery attended to the scene with a horse trailer to transport the horse back to Airdrie. The owner of the horse later contacted Airdrie Rural RCMP and it was returned safely.

Airdrie RCMP would like to thank the concerned public and Airdrie Towing & Recovery for going out of their way to rescue the AWOL horse.

 

