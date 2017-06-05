Airdrie Rural RCMP Respond to Child Drowning in Delacour – *UPDATE*

Delacour, Alberta – It is with heavy hearts that the Airdrie Rural RCMP inform the public that the 3 year old boy located drowning in Delcaour has passed away.

At approximately 6:30pm on June 1, 2017, Airdrie Rural RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting that a 3 year old boy was in medical distress. He had been located unconscious in an above ground swimming pool. A family member pulled the little boy out of the water, sought assistance, and called 9-11. He was flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital by STARS helicopter. On June 5, 2017, the young boy succumbed to his injuries and passed away with family at his side.

“A tragic accident like this hits home for everyone,” said Airdrie Detachment Commander, Sgt. Kimberley Pasloske. “Our hearts go out to the family and entire community at this time of need”.

