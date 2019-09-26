Alberta and Blackfoot Confederacy Renew Agreement - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government and Blackfoot Confederacy have signed a relationship agreement that will have both parties working closely.

Standing in front of the spot where Treaty 7 was signed in 1877, Premier Kenney (left) and Indigenous Relation Minister Rick Wilson (right) renewed a protocol agreement with the chiefs of the Blackfoot Confederacy: Chief Joe Weasel Child (Siksika Nation), Chief Roy Fox (Kainai Nation/Blood Tribe) and Chief Stan Grier (Piikani Nation).

“Our government is focused on building a true partnership with Indigenous Peoples through shared prosperity. This agreement will formalize how we build success together. I look forward to meeting with the chiefs each year to discuss our progress.”Jason Kenney, Premier

The Alberta-Blackfoot Confederacy Protocol Agreement sets out a formal process for ministers, chiefs and councils to meet regularly on pre-agreed topics:

education

environment and lands

health

economic development and employment

political and legal

“This protocol agreement is a broad umbrella under which we can have meaningful discussions, share information and explore issues of mutual concern. Good things can happen when we work together.”Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

The Blackfoot Confederacy includes three First Nations in southern Alberta: the Blood Tribe (also known as the Kainai First Nation), Piikani Nation and Siksika Nation. Together, these First Nations have more than 22,000 members.

Alberta is providing a $200,000 grant to the Blackfoot Confederacy to support the agreement’s implementation. The agreement will remain in place for as long as both parties wish to keep it active.

Related information