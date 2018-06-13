 Alberta Artist Helps Turner Valley School Children Create Clay Sculptures - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Artist Helps Turner Valley School Children Create Clay Sculptures

By Contributor

Jun 13

Medicine Hat artist Annette ten Cate was in residence in the school on May 25th to present a hands on workshop to Grade 3 and 4 students. Take a look at the amazing results!!!

 

 

