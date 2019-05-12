Alberta Benefits From Federal Investment in Clean Technology - Gateway Gazette

Developing Canada’s natural resources in more sustainable ways will grow our economy, create good, middle-class jobs and help fight climate change.
The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $8 million investment in an Alberta oil sands company for a clean technology demonstration project that has the potential to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent.
MEG Energy Corporation’s technology will reduce the amount of steam and water used for bitumen production while enhancing bitumen recovery.
Accelerating clean technology development in the oil and gas sector is a key component of the government’s approach to promoting economic growth and job creation, while protecting our environment. Funding for this project is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program (CGP). Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reduction Alberta are providing an additional $2 million and $10 million, respectively. Sustainable Development Technology Canada is also investing up to $10 million in the project.
Through Canada’s national energy dialogue, Generation Energy, Canadians made it clear that clean technology solutions are not a luxury but a necessity for Canada’s low-carbon future. Canada will continue to support clean technology projects that create jobs, support investment and industry competitiveness, advance our clean future and help realize our global climate change goals.
“Our government supports clean technology projects that are helping companies extract resources using less water and less energy, while emitting less pollution. This is not just better for the environment — it’s a major competitive advantage that will create jobs and grow the economy.”
Amarjeet Sohi
Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources
“By supporting clean technology for the oil and gas sector, our government is demonstrating how a strong economy and a clean environment go hand-in-hand. Today’s investment in MEG Energy will not only help make production processes more efficient, but will also help create and maintain good, middle class jobs in the energy industry.”
The Honourable Navdeep Bains,
Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
“Thank you to MEG’s talented and driven employees who continue to innovate and have successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions and water use intensities to one of the lowest in industry. With eMVAPEX, we believe we have the potential to further reduce our environmental impact and enhance both the economic and social competitiveness of our product. We have effectively completed phase 2 of the eMVAPEX pilot, and in 2018, the expanded pilot commenced with a fully operational propane recycling facility. The eMVAPEX pilot is funded in part through grants received from Natural Resources Canada, Alberta Innovates, Emissions Reduction Alberta, and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. We appreciate the support as we work to improve the environmental and economic performance of in situ oil production.”
Jeremy Gizen
Vice President, Subsurface Operations, Regulatory and Environment, MEG Energy
“The production of steam is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the oil and gas sector. MEG Energy’s technology will reduce GHG emissions by up to 40 percent. Adoption of this technology will support the Canadian oil and gas sector’s leadership in cleantech.”
Leah Lawrence, President & CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Our partnership with MEG Energy on the eMVAPEX project has shown great results so far. This project could potentially produce more bitumen using the same amount of steam as SAGD, while dramatically reducing GHG emissions intensity. Not only will this lead to cost savings, it improves environmental performance which helps to make the resource sector more competitive.
Through collaborations such as this, Alberta Innovates helps to deliver economic benefits through emerging technologies that also address environmental considerations.
Laura J. Kilcrease, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Innovates
Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Growth Program is a $155-million investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their impacts on air, land and water, while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.
The second phase of this demonstration project previously received over $9.93 million through Natural Resources Canada’s Oil and Gas Clean Technology Program.
The Government of Canada has invested more than $2.3 billion to support clean technology in Canada and the growth of Canadian firms and exports.