Alberta Book Day: Statement from Minister Aheer

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement on Alberta Book Day:

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women (centre), joined members of the province’s book publishing industry at the Federal Building to declare Alberta Book Day. | Leela Sharon Aheer, ministre de la Culture, du Multiculturalisme et de la Condition féminine (au centre), s’est jointe aux membres de l’industrie de l’édition de la province à l’édifice fédéral pour déclarer la Journée du livre en Alberta.

November 6, 2019 – “Even in this digital age, books are one our most enduring cultural touchstones. Books are an indispensable tool to help educate, enlighten and inspire. They can even transport readers into the worlds of compelling characters, far-off places and big, bold ideas. Few things are more satisfying than getting lost in the pages of a book you just can’t put down.

“On Nov. 6, Alberta Book Day offers us an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of the book-publishing industry in our province. The industry is an important part of the provincial economy and we recognize its integral role in preserving and sharing Alberta’s culture with the world.

“The strength and vitality of our book-publishing industry owes enormous credit to the Book Publishers Association of Alberta. The association’s commitment supports our vision where creativity, culture, artistic expression and opportunity are available to every Albertan. This partnership and book publishing are also integral to our commitment to grow Alberta’s cultural industries by 25 per cent, or $1.5 billion, over the next decade.”

Quick facts

Alberta’s book-publishing industry contributes $29.7 million annually to the province’s GDP and employs 137 full-time, part-time and freelance workers.

