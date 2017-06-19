Alberta Businesses Get More Support to Export

The province is helping more Alberta businesses reach new international markets by increasing Export Readiness Micro-Voucher Program grants.

Delivered in partnership with Alberta Innovates, the Export Readiness Micro-Voucher Program was launched in January 2017 as part of the Alberta Export Expansion Package. After listening to feedback from Alberta companies and international business consultants, the government is raising the maximum limit for the Micro-Voucher from $5,000 to $10,000.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced the increase today at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary.

“We’re helping Alberta businesses access new international markets because we know that showcasing our province abroad means more opportunities and new jobs at home. We will keep listening to our business leaders about how we can give them the tools and supports they need to reach their export goals.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The Micro-Voucher program helps Alberta companies offset the costs of developing an international market assessment or business plan focused on one country. The program also connects export experts with local businesses to develop the projects. Companies are responsible for 25 per cent of the project costs.

Quick Facts