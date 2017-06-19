Alberta Businesses Get More Support to Export

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 19

The province is helping more Alberta businesses reach new international markets by increasing Export Readiness Micro-Voucher Program grants.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous talks with Scott Van Vliet, president of Environmental Refuelling Systems Inc., during a tour at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary.

Delivered in partnership with Alberta Innovates, the Export Readiness Micro-Voucher Program was launched in January 2017 as part of the Alberta Export Expansion Package. After listening to feedback from Alberta companies and international business consultants, the government is raising the maximum limit for the Micro-Voucher from $5,000 to $10,000.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced the increase today at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary.

“We’re helping Alberta businesses access new international markets because we know that showcasing our province abroad means more opportunities and new jobs at home. We will keep listening to our business leaders about how we can give them the tools and supports they need to reach their export goals.”

Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The Micro-Voucher program helps Alberta companies offset the costs of developing an international market assessment or business plan focused on one country. The program also connects export experts with local businesses to develop the projects. Companies are responsible for 25 per cent of the project costs.

Quick Facts

  • The Alberta Export Expansion Package was announced in August 2016. The package consists of three programs:
    • the Export Support Fund
    • the Global Buyers and Investors Program
    • the Export Readiness Program
  • The programs are specifically designed to help Alberta businesses expand internationally and have provided $9 million in funding over three years.
  • The Export Support Fund application is now faster and easier to complete thanks to a new online application portal.
  • The Export Support Fund gives eligible Alberta companies ready to export internationally up to $20,000 to ease the costs of exporting to new international markets.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

AHS Weekly Wellness News: Supporting Indigenous Albertans Through Culturally Appropriate Care

It’s #MuseumWeek: Let’s Celebrate!

Happy Landings with New Aeroméxico Flights

Piikani Nation Approved for Funding to Study Grizzly Bear Populations

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post AHS Weekly Wellness News: Supporting Indigenous Albertans Through Culturally Appropriate Care Next Post Alberta RCMP Officer Charged
%d bloggers like this: