Alberta Businesses Show Support for Service Dogs - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is launching new decals that businesses, schools and workplaces can display in their windows to help welcome service dogs and their owners.

The window decal campaign helps promote inclusion and increases awareness about the public access rights of service dogs. In Alberta, people with disabilities have the right to bring their qualified service dogs into any public place.

“Albertans with disabilities should have access to the supports they need. For years, service dogs have been opening opportunities for people with disabilities, and now Alberta is opening the door for them. When businesses display the service dog decal we help remove barriers and support inclusion.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Changes to service dog regulations in 2017 developed provincial standards and improved access for organizations to become qualified service dog providers. These changes also increased the ability of owner-trained dogs to become qualified service dogs.

Since January 2018, nearly 60 new service dogs have been qualified by Alberta’s eight approved service dog organizations; most of those were owner-trained dogs that passed assessments. Under previous rules, an average of only 20 qualified service dogs were graduated each year.

“Our service dog, Ebony, has given my daughter Jaelyn the confidence and ability to cope so that she can engage with those around her. Ebony has made it possible for Jaelyn to attend school full time. She is a rock who is always there for her, even when times are tough.” ~Melissa MacDonald, mother of a child who relies on a service dog

To request a service dog decal for your business, contact Alberta’s Service Dog team at: 310-0000-780-427-9136 (toll free) or 780-427-9136 (in Edmonton).

Quick facts

To be considered a qualified service dog in Alberta, a dog must: come from one of Alberta’s qualified service dog organizations pass an assessment administered by a qualified organization, or come from a school certified by Assistance Dogs International (ADI).

