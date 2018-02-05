Alberta Celebrates Black History Month

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement:

“Albertans of African and Caribbean descent have made, and continue to make, tremendous contributions to our province. Black History Month is an opportunity to learn about the role this community has played in Alberta’s history, including some of the first pioneers to shape Alberta into the province of hope and opportunity it is today.

“Elsewhere in the world we see an increase in racism and intolerance. There is no place for that here. Alberta’s strength is in its diversity and the more we know about one another, the more we realize we have in common.

“I hope all Albertans will take time to honour Black History Month by attending one of many events happening across the province. These celebrations are about the lived, shared experience of fellow Albertans. Black history has shaped and strengthened our province and we can create a better future by understanding and celebrating the history of our diverse past.”