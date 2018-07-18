Alberta Celebrates Classic Car Collectors - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has declared July 13, 2018, as Collector Car Appreciation Day to recognize the important contributions classic car collectors make to the province.

Alberta has an active and vibrant car culture with collector car shows across the province throughout the summer. Each show connects Albertans to the important contributions the automobile has played in our province’s social and economic development.

“Collector cars stir old memories – of our first car, our first time driving a vehicle or going out for a cruise on Friday night. Thousands of Albertans are collector car enthusiasts. They preserve our history, support our local communities and contribute to our economy by maintaining and showing these classic and vintage cars. That’s why we are declaring July 13 Collector Car Appreciation Day to thank this vibrant community of collectors for their contributions to our province.” ~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta

“Collector car hobbyists contribute positively to the local economy and their communities. Hobbyists spend an estimated $40 million annually on their vehicles, supporting local businesses and charities. Collector Car Appreciation Day is an important recognition of this contribution to Alberta.” ~Jim Herbert, president, Specialty Vehicle Association of Alberta

This is the second time Alberta is celebrating Collector Car Appreciation Day, joining neighbours British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. And this year is the first time that celebrations occurred simultaneously throughout the province in Calgary, Edmonton, Vegreville and Gull Lake. All events were free and open to the public.

Quick facts

There are more than 3.5 million motor vehicles registered in Alberta.

There are more than 22,000 antique licence plates issued with active registration in the province.

An antique passenger or motorcycle plate is available for vehicles or motorcycles that are at least 25 years old.

An antique plate is available specifically for the collector car community and is to be used for vehicles that only operate as a collector’s item in exhibitions, club activities and parades or travelling to and from these events.

Antique plates can’t be used for general driving.