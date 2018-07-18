Alberta Celebrates Classic Car Collectors - Gateway Gazette

Alberta has an active and vibrant car culture with collector car shows across the province throughout the summer. Each show connects Albertans to the important contributions the automobile has played in our province’s social and economic development.
“Collector cars stir old memories – of our first car, our first time driving a vehicle or going out for a cruise on Friday night. Thousands of Albertans are collector car enthusiasts. They preserve our history, support our local communities and contribute to our economy by maintaining and showing these classic and vintage cars. That’s why we are declaring July 13 Collector Car Appreciation Day to thank this vibrant community of collectors for their contributions to our province.”
~Brian Malkinson, Minister of Service Alberta
“Collector car hobbyists contribute positively to the local economy and their communities. Hobbyists spend an estimated $40 million annually on their vehicles, supporting local businesses and charities. Collector Car Appreciation Day is an important recognition of this contribution to Alberta.”
~Jim Herbert, president, Specialty Vehicle Association of Alberta
This is the second time Alberta is celebrating Collector Car Appreciation Day, joining neighbours British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. And this year is the first time that celebrations occurred simultaneously throughout the province in Calgary, Edmonton, Vegreville and Gull Lake. All events were free and open to the public.