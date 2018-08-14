Alberta Celebrates First Pakistani Heritage Month - Gateway Gazette

“With traditional foods, music, literature and faith, Pakistani people have been bringing their rich histories and cultures to Alberta for decades. They have helped build this province. I wish Pakistani Albertans a festive Pakistani Heritage Month and hope all Albertans will take this opportunity to celebrate the traditions and cultures of Pakistan.”
~Rachel Notley, Premier
“Our government is proud to celebrate Alberta’s first Pakistani Heritage Month to recognize the tremendous contributions of Pakistani Canadians to our great province. The Pakistani community has been an integral part of Alberta’s cultural, economic, social and historical richness, and we are proud to recognize their continued contribution.”
~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services
“Alberta has been a truly welcoming and inclusive province; it is great to see our tradition and culture being recognized. This is truly an amazing and diverse province.”
~Azam Kahloo, president, Pakistan Canada Association Calgary
“We thank the provincial Government for recognizing the contributions of Pakistani Albertans. It is inspiring to see a government that values inclusion and the participation of groups that are generally overlooked.”
~Asjad Bukhari, adviser, Pakistani Canadian Cultural Association of Alberta