Alberta Celebrates First Pakistani Heritage Month - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Celebrates First Pakistani Heritage Month

By Contributor

Aug 14

The Government of Alberta is proud to celebrate the contributions of generations of Pakistani Canadians to the social, economic and political fabric of the province by declaring August 2018 Pakistani Heritage Month in Alberta.

Minister Irfan Sabir and members of Alberta’s Pakistani Community celebrate the proclamation of Pakistani Heritage Month.

“With traditional foods, music, literature and faith, Pakistani people have been bringing their rich histories and cultures to Alberta for decades. They have helped build this province. I wish Pakistani Albertans a festive Pakistani Heritage Month and hope all Albertans will take this opportunity to celebrate the traditions and cultures of Pakistan.”

~Rachel Notley, Premier

“Our government is proud to celebrate Alberta’s first Pakistani Heritage Month to recognize the tremendous contributions of Pakistani Canadians to our great province. The Pakistani community has been an integral part of Alberta’s cultural, economic, social and historical richness, and we are proud to recognize their continued contribution.”

~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

“Alberta has been a truly welcoming and inclusive province; it is great to see our tradition and culture being recognized. This is truly an amazing and diverse province.”

~Azam Kahloo, president, Pakistan Canada Association Calgary

“We thank the provincial Government for recognizing the contributions of Pakistani Albertans. It is inspiring to see a government that values inclusion and the participation of groups that are generally overlooked.”

~Asjad Bukhari, adviser, Pakistani Canadian Cultural Association of Alberta

Quick facts

  • According to Statistics Canada, Alberta is home to more than 29,000 Pakistanis.
  • Pakistanis in Alberta and around the world will celebrate the 71st Pakistani Independence Day on Aug. 14.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Alberta Celebrates First Pakistani Heritage Month

Give Wisely Through Online Fundraising Campaigns

Italy Motorway Bridge Collapses in Heavy Rains, Killing at Least 35

Miywasin Friendship Centre Goes Green

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Give Wisely Through Online Fundraising Campaigns Next Post Alberta Celebrates First Pakistani Heritage Month