Alberta Celebrates Food From its Own Backyard - Gateway Gazette

The second annual Alberta Local Food Week will showcase Alberta producers and processors and promote the province’s $1-billion local food industry.

Visiting your local Farmers Market is one way to support Alberta’s food growers and producers during Local Food Week.

“Alberta has some of the world’s best farmers, food producers and processors. Now is a great time to step up and show support for Alberta’s agriculture industry. I encourage Albertans to buy local food, meet a farmer in their community and get to know the people who put food on their tables.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Alberta Local Food Week runs Aug. 11-18 this year. There are many ways to go local, such as visiting local producers, growers, distillers and brewers, shopping the local food section in your grocery store, eating at a restaurant that serves local food or visiting your community farmers market.

“We have some awesome products made in Alberta – maybe even more than people realize. Local Food Week and Open Farm Days is a chance to showcase different farmers, producers and markets.”Jason Andersen, vice-president, Alberta Farm Fresh Producers Association

Alberta Local Food Week wraps up with the popular Open Farm Days, which offers Albertans opportunities to visit local farms to get a better understanding of where their food comes from and sample the diversity and abundance of food produced in Alberta.

“We are well on our way to educating people about food and animal husbandry, but we can always do more. Local Food Week gives us that opportunity to reach people and develop our industry. I enjoy being a part of the conversation about where food comes from.”Susan Schafers, and co-chair, Alberta Local Food Council

Local food sales from farmers markets and through direct-to-consumer channels have more than doubled since 2008 and exceeded $1 billion last year.

Continuing to support the growth of the local food industry is an important step in renewing the Alberta Advantage and getting Albertans back to work.

