Alberta Celebrates History with collector Cars - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has declared July 12, 2019 as Collector Car Appreciation Day across the province.

Heritage Park’s Gasoline Alley, Calgary

Collector Car Appreciation Day is part of a North American celebration of classic car collectors and the history of the automobile.

“Alberta is a province full of strong communities, and the collector car community is no exception. Those taking part in the collector car hobby play a significant role in preserving the automobile’s rich history, in supporting our local communities, and in contributing to our economy. Their passion and commitment are inspiring, and this declaration is our way of saying thank you.”Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

“With over 200 car events in Alberta last year, the collector car hobby helped raise over $2.5 million for numerous worthy causes, and helped boost tourism in many small towns around Alberta. With all the costs of building, restoring and maintaining these collector vehicles, the hobby spent over $40 million in many small businesses and shops across Alberta.”Jim Herbert, president, Specialty Vehicle Association of Alberta

Collector Car Appreciation Day show and shines take place July 12 starting at 5 p.m. at A&W White Oaks Square in Edmonton, and A&W Glendeer Junction in Calgary.

In addition to Alberta, Collector Car Appreciation Day has been celebrated in British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and across the United States.

Quick facts

Alberta has more than 22,000 antique licence plates with active registration.

Antique passenger or motorcycle plates are available for vehicles or motorcycles that are at least 25 years old.

Antique plates are available specifically for vehicles that only operate as collector’s items in exhibitions, club activities and parades.

Antique plates can’t be used for general driving.

