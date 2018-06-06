Alberta Celebrates Pride Month - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement in honour of Pride Month:

“It’s a pleasure to join Albertans from all walks of life to celebrate the past, present and future of our province’s LGBTQ2S+ communities.

“Alberta is home to strong, proud and courageous LGBTQ2S+ people. The widespread acceptance and freedoms they’ve won represent some of Canada’s greatest human rights achievements.

“This is a time to celebrate and reflect on those successes and remember the long journey that led to them. It’s also a time to renew our pledge to stand against hatred and discrimination.

“The task of building a genuinely inclusive society is not finished. Even here in Alberta, LGBTQ2S+ people aren’t always free to be themselves. But we are dedicated to changing that by fostering supportive institutions and taking action, including legislation that protects kids and supports gay-straight alliances in schools.

“Our government proudly stands with LGBTQ2S+ Albertans, both in the legislature and outside of it, during Pride Month and always.

“We each have the power to speak up and change things. As we take pride in how far we’ve come together, let’s resolve to go even further. Let’s make Alberta safe and welcoming for everyone.”

