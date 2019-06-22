Alberta Challenges Federal Tax Grab - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has filed a reference to the Alberta Court of Appeal to challenge the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer announces the government’s legal challenge of the federal carbon tax.

Alberta asserts that the federal government’s carbon tax disrupts the balance of Canada’s federation by undermining Alberta’s exclusive constitutional power to manage its own local undertakings, natural resources, economy and greenhouse gases emissions plan.

“The federal carbon tax is a clear invasion of Alberta’s jurisdiction – it is all economic pain for no environmental gain. This federal cash grab will only punish Albertans for heating their homes and driving to work. We are keeping our commitment to defend Alberta taxpayers.”Jason Kenney, Premier

Alberta’s new government was elected with a mandate to create jobs, growth and economic diversification. To help get Albertans back to work and make life easier for families who need to pay their bills, the Government of Alberta’s first piece of legislation repealed the carbon tax. The province will introduce a levy on major industrial emissions.

“Our government believes that imposing a carbon tax on Albertans is not constitutionally viable and infringes on our province’s authority to make policy choices within our own jurisdiction. Historically, Alberta has had a strong legacy of advancing our province’s rights and I am proud that our government will be defending Alberta’s interests in court.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The federal government recently announced it will impose a carbon tax on Albertans starting Jan. 1, 2020 at a rate of $30 on every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions, which will rise by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.

A $50-a-tonne carbon tax would sacrifice over 6,000 new jobs and take almost $2.4 billion out of Albertans’ pockets. The federal carbon tax would also increase the cost of food and other goods for Alberta families at the cash till, and make us less competitive in Canada and around the world.

Multimedia