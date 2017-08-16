Alberta to Champion Trade with U.S. Legislators

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous will promote the benefits of Alberta-U.S. trade at a regional meeting of U.S. state lawmakers Aug. 15-17 in Tacoma, Wash.

“The economic ties between Alberta and this region of the United States are strong. This conference is an ideal venue to highlight to U.S. legislators and business leaders that fair and open trade benefits us all. The United States will always be our most important trading partner – and we want to work together to continue growing our economies and creating jobs.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Estefania Cortes-Vargas, MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park, will join the minister at the annual Council of State Governments (CSG) West conference where they will meet with lawmakers, industry representatives, academics and other delegates from CSG West jurisdictions.

Minister Bilous and MLA Cortes-Vargas will emphasize the value of trade between Alberta and the U.S. More than 171,000 jobs in the CSG West region rely on exporting merchandise and services to Alberta. In Alberta, more than 174,000 jobs are the result of trade with CSG West states.

The minister will participate in panel discussions on NAFTA modernization, economic development and energy initiatives in Canada and the U.S. as part of the CSG West conference.

CSG West is a regional forum bringing together legislators and government leaders from the U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as the Pacific islands of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Alberta and British Columbia are associate members.

The estimated travel cost for Minister Bilous, MLA Cortes-Vargas and one staff member to Tacoma is $8,950.

Itinerary for Minister Bilous and MLA Cortes-Vargas

Date Event Aug. 15 Travel from Edmonton to Seattle/Tacoma Aug. 16-17 Participate in CSG West Annual Meeting activities, including North American Summit and Canada Relations Committee Aug. 17 Depart Seattle/Tacoma