Alberta to Champion U.S. Trade Benefits

Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane, will highlight the importance of trade between Alberta and the United States at the Council of State Governments (CSG) Midwest Conference from July 6 to 12, 2017 in Des Moines, Iowa.

MLA Westhead will meet with lawmakers, industry representatives, academics and other delegates from CSG Midwest jurisdictions on behalf of Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

More than 277,770 jobs in the CSG Midwest region rely on exporting merchandise and services to Alberta. In Alberta, about 196,720 jobs are the result of trade with CSG Midwest states.

“It’s increasingly important to remind U.S. legislators and business leaders that fair and open trade benefits us all. The United States will always be our most important trading partner – and we want to work together to continue growing our economies and creating jobs.” Cameron Westhead, MLA Banff-Cochrane.

CSG Midwest is a regional multilateral forum that brings together lawmakers and government leaders from the following 11 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan are affiliate members. Alberta has been an associate member since 2010.

During his mission, MLA Westhead will also tour operations at a wind turbine manufacturing facility and study the transition of other jurisdictions to a lower carbon economy.

The estimated cost for MLA Westhead’s trip, including travel, is $4,030.

