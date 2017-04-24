Alberta Child Benefit Makes Life More Affordable for Parents

Parents are encouraged to file their tax returns to access important financial supports.

The Alberta Child Benefit will make life more affordable for 130,000 families caring for 235,000 children in Alberta. With the tax filing deadline approaching, parents are urged to file their tax returns to be eligible for the Alberta Child Benefit and other financial supports.

Community organizations across Alberta are holding free tax preparation clinics for lower-income Albertans. Parents are encouraged to take advantage of these resources to ensure they aren’t missing out on opportunities for their children.

“In a tough economy, Albertans deserve a government that makes life better. Our government is supporting the well-being of Alberta’s children and families so every Albertan can reach their full potential. I encourage all eligible parents to file a tax return to qualify for the Alberta Child Benefit.” Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

“As a mom, I know that every parent wants to offer their kids the best opportunities their community has to offer. Being able to run, play and dance are part of a happy, healthy childhood. The Alberta Child Benefit will make affording important things like healthy food, day camps and extracurricular activities a little bit easier for everyday families.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“Filing taxes is one of the best ways to ensure Albertans receive the supports they need, especially with respect to the Alberta Child Benefit, as families can become eligible by filing a tax return. Putting money directly into the pockets of vulnerable families is the most effective way to reduce child and family poverty.” Susan Morrissey, executive director, Edmonton Social Planning Council

“Tax filing is a poverty-reduction strategy for the working poor. Beyond the immediate refunds, the federal and provincial child benefits alone, in some cases, will lift some families out of poverty. We must do all we can to remove barriers and assist the vulnerable and working poor to file their taxes.” Franco Savoia, executive director, Vibrant Communities Calgary

Quick facts