Alberta Child Benefit Makes Life More Affordable

As lower-income families receive the latest Alberta Child Benefit payment, Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee is reminding other eligible Albertans to file their taxes in order to get this financial support.

Alberta families earning less than $41,746 per year in family net income are eligible to receive the Alberta Child Benefit.

If they haven’t already, Albertans are encouraged to file their tax return, where they can apply for the Canada Child Benefit. This will automatically enrol them for the Alberta Child Benefit. Albertans can access free tax preparation clinics offered to eligible taxpayers year-round by community organizations.

“Families should not have to choose between groceries and clothing – this is especially true during the winter months. That’s why our government is making life more affordable and helping lower-income families meet their basic needs.” ~Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

Alberta Child Benefit payments are mailed or direct deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency in as many as four instalments annually, depending on how much the family is eligible to receive. The November instalment was issued today.

The maximum annual benefit is $1,114 for families with one child and up to $2,785 for families with four or more children. Families who receive Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Income Support are also eligible for the Alberta Child Benefit.