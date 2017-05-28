Alberta Colleges Receive Much-needed Funding

The money will contribute to the modernization of existing facilities, improve the energy efficiency of campuses and enhance student access to innovative spaces while contributing to the economic diversification of the province, creating over 400 new construction jobs. Project dollars will go towards:
“Supporting our colleges with these significant infrastructure investments will ensure Albertans have access to state-of-the-art learning opportunities and create much-needed jobs to stimulate and grow our economy.”
“This historic investment by the Government of Canada is a down payment on the government’s vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and startup companies into global successes.”
“As a result of these investments, Keyano College will be better positioned to meet the post-secondary education needs of our students, our communities and our industries, both now and into the future.”
“This investment enables Grande Prairie Regional College to address the exponential growth in demand for its diagnostic services from the beekeeping industry, government and researchers from around the world. The National Bee Diagnostic Centre, a technology access centre, will increase its capacity and continue to work with producers and government to address the health of Canada’s honeybee population and increase research and learning opportunities for students.”
“Lethbridge College is grateful for the generous funding through the federal government’s Strategic Investment Fund and its partnership with the Government of Alberta. This fall, the college is opening the largest trades and technologies training facility south of Calgary, and the SIF funding will be used to develop an innovation space that will enable students, faculty and industry professionals to do applied research that can have a direct impact on regional economic and social sustainability in a wide range of disciplines. Additionally, the power upgrade in our Aquaculture Centre of Excellence will allow the college to accommodate the growth of this facility while working with a diverse range of industry partners.”
“Portage College has received funding for three projects that will help the college enhance its suite of environmental programs, expand future programming and support remote learners. The investment will provide the Natural Resources Technology program with a greenhouse that, along with other facility enhancements, will support applied research in environmental sciences. The funding for our new Water and Wastewater Management program allows the college to develop classrooms and labs to support program delivery. This funding will also allow for the planning of a larger, permanent facility to further support improved water management in our region. Portage College has also received significant financial support from Lac La Biche County, which has been partnering with the college on the Water and Wastewater Management project. Finally, this investment will enable the college to enhance its IT infrastructure to support our remote learners across the region. We appreciate the investments in our institution and are pleased to move forward on these initiatives.”
The province has committed to investing $734 million towards new post-secondary infrastructure projects by 2020-21, plus an additional $676 million for capital maintenance and renewal. This investment, combined with the federal government’s SIF contribution, will generate direct economic activity and improve research and innovative infrastructure for students in Alberta.
More than $6.8 million under the federal government’s SIF program will be invested in five projects to ensure students have access to quality facilities and innovative technologies that will be vital to rebuilding the community and ensuring Fort McMurray continues to be an economic driver of Alberta’s energy sector. It is anticipated that more than 70 construction jobs will be created for the completion of these projects.
Grande Prairie Regional College will receive $6.1 million from the provincial and federal governments to modernize facilities and improve student access to innovative research opportunities, which will create approximately 120 construction jobs in the area.
Three projects at Portage College will receive more than $1.6 million to support students’ educational needs by improving technological infrastructure and upgrading facilities. More than 90 construction jobs will be created in completing these projects.
More than $7.1 million will be provided to Lethbridge College to accommodate the college’s growth plan and ability to support Alberta’s transition to a diverse and modern economy. Approximately 135 new construction jobs will be added by the completion of the two projects.
Upgrades to the power system at the Aquaculture Centre of Excellence will ensure continued research and growth of aquaponics. This $700,000 project will receive $350,000 from both the federal and provincial governments.