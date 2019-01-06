Alberta Company Fined $1.775 Million for Violating the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 - Gateway Gazette

January 3, 2019 – Fort McMurray, Alberta

Enforcing Canadian environmental and wildlife laws is one important way that Environment and Climate Change Canada is taking action to protect wildlife and nature.

On January 2, 2019, Syncrude Canada Ltd. pleaded guilty in the Provincial Court of Alberta to one count of violating the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994.Syncrude Canada Ltd. was sentenced to pay a fine of $1.775 million, which will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.

On August 7, 2015, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s wildlife enforcement officers received a report of 31 deceased great blue herons that were exposed to bitumen at the Syncrude Canada Ltd. Mildred Lake facility. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s investigation confirmed 31 great blue herons were found in an abandoned sump, and 30 of the birds were deceased upon discovery.

Syncrude Canada Ltd. was charged with depositing a substance that is harmful to migratory birds or permitting the deposit of such a substance in waters or an area frequented by migratory birds or in a place from which the substance may enter such waters or such an area.

Syncrude Canada Ltd. also pleaded guilty to one charge under the provincial Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and was sentenced to pay a fine of $975,000. Further details regarding this fine may be obtained by contacting the Alberta Energy Regulator.

