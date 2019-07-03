Alberta Crown Prosecution Service Statement - Gateway Gazette

Eric Tolppanen, head of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, issued the following statement to confirm the appointment of an out-of-province Crown prosecutor for the investigation into allegations in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership election and vote irregularities:

“As noted on May 30, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) was making arrangements with an out-of-province prosecutor to provide advice to police on any matters arising during the investigation.

“For the sake of clarity, this was an independent decision of the ACPS. As with other prosecutorial decisions in general, the decision was made independently and without the direction, nor seeking of direction, from elected officials.

“The arrangements were finalized immediately thereafter with the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) in Ontario. Accordingly, MAG has appointed a prosecutor for this matter. This independent extra-provincial prosecutor will be responsible for providing advice to the police at their request. Prosecutors do not oversee investigations.

“As this matter is with another prosecution service, ACPS is no longer involved. Accordingly, no further information from the ACPS will be available.

“As before, the RCMP continue to investigate this matter independently, both of government and the prosecution service.”