Alberta Culture Days to be Celebrated in Okotoks

Friday, September 29

Best of Buskersfest Concert | Rotary Performing Arts Centre | 7pm

Join us for a free concert showcasing this year’s best performances from Buskersfest as part of our Alberta Culture Days celebrations! This is a free event, however, please pre-register for your ticket as space is limited. To reserve, phone 403-938-3204.

Saturday, September 30

Pancake Breakfast | Okotoks Public Library | 9 am to 10 am

Join us in the library parking lot prior to the library opening. Bring your family and enjoy a roll-out piano, life-sized games, or create a piece of art in consultation with artist mentors.

Salute to our Veterans Dedication | Veterans Way | 10 am to 12 pm

Join us for the dedication of a public art installation that commemorates WWII veterans. This memorial provides a connection to history and regional identity that will help residents and visitors learn about sacrifices made by past generations.

Alberta Icons Hidden in the Stacks | Okotoks Public Library | 10 am to 5 pm

The Okotoks Public Library has placed photos of Alberta cultural icons in their stacks. Join us for some interactive fun as you search and find the pictures for the chance at winning a fun prize. While you are here, find Alberta books, movies, music and more in our Culture Days display.

Scavenger Hunt | Okotoks Museum and Archives | 10 am to 5 pm

Join us in celebrating Alberta Culture Days by enjoying a rousing scavenger hunt at the Okotoks Museum & Archives. An excellent opportunity to explore current exhibitions in an engaging and accessible way – scavenger hunts are fun for the whole family!

FREE

Documentary Screening: Little Moccasins | Okotoks Public Library | 10:30 am to 11:15 pm

Filmmaker Laurie Sommerville presents Little Moccasins, a documentary created to honour a group of indigenous children buried at the site of the former St. Joseph’s (Dunbow) Residential School northeast of Okotoks. Along the way the filmmakers and audiences alike find themselves examining their own prejudices and pre-conceived notions, coming away with a new understanding of the legacy left by these institutions. Following the screening Laurie will lead a question and answer period.

Picnic at the Piano | Downtown Plaza | 12 pm to 1pm

A free concert taking place outside at the Olde Towne Plaza featuring Natasha Sayer, a children’s performer, playing the brightly painted public piano. Families are invited to lay down a blanket, enjoy their lunches, dance, sing, and learn about music and instruments with Natasha. It’s a chance to engage your inner musician.

Writer’s Workshop: Writing for Nature | Okotoks Public Library | 1pm to 3:30 pm

Alberta author and naturalist Kevin Van Tighem (Bears Without Fear, The Homeward Wolf, Heart Waters, Our Place) will host an informal workshop on writing that draws its inspiration from nature. Using his own work, examples from classic nature writers and the insights of the workshop participants themselves, Writing for Nature is meant to inspire and inform current and aspiring writers who want to improve their skills and widen their reach.

Art Walk | Okotoks Art Gallery | 2 pm

Join us in celebrating Alberta Culture Days with an informative art walk through town. We will begin with a tour of current exhibitions at the Okotoks Art Gallery before continuing into downtown Okotoks visiting local galleries and highlighting some of the Town’s wonderful public art.

FREE

PlayCreation Showcase | Rotary Performing Arts Centre | 7pm

This event is the conclusion to the PlayCreation Festival, which features a night of new, original plays created by teams in 48 hours using only a box of inspirational props they’ve been provided.

Free event. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show.

The Town of Okotoks is proud to be partnered with the Okotoks Public Library for Alberta Culture Days 2017.