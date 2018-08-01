Alberta Culture Days Grant Recipients Announced - Gateway Gazette

From September 28 to 30, hundreds of free, family friendly events and activities take place across the province celebrating a number of unique and interesting aspects of Alberta’s culture. In 2017, almost 100,000 Albertans enjoyed the festivities.
“Alberta Culture Days is a celebration of everything that makes Alberta one of the best places to live in Canada because of our community, heritage, arts and, of course, culture. I encourage everyone to join Culture Days events across the province to try something new, learn more about their communities and realize how creative, vibrant and diverse our province is.”
~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism
This year, nearly 80 successful applicants will receive funding through the Alberta Culture Days grant. The Government of Alberta provides a total of $200,000 in funding through the grant to support this annual celebration of culture in Alberta’s communities. The full list of official sites can be found online at albertaculturedays.ca.
Through the grant program, five events are selected to be official feature sites that will offer three full days of programming. The successful feature sites are:
Alberta Culture Days promotes diversity and encourages participation in cultural experiences across the province. Anyone can host an Alberta Culture Days event. Planning and promotional tools are available for everyone online.
Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities. Organizations hosting an event are encouraged to post to the National Culture Days Calendar.
