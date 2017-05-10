Alberta Culture Days Grants Now Open

Communities and organizations interested in hosting events for Alberta’s Culture Days this fall can now apply for funding from the Alberta government.

Alberta Culture Days, Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, is an annual celebration that promotes the benefits of diversity and encourages participation in cultural experiences across the province.

Up to $10,000 is available to communities that want to be designated a Feature Celebration Site.

Up to $5,000 is available for communities interested in being a Host Celebration Site.

Up to $1,000 is available for groups wishing to host a one-day Pop-Up event.

The deadline to apply is June 16, 2017.

“Alberta Culture Days is all about sharing and experiencing all the things that make Alberta one of the greatest provinces to live in, and I am so proud to be able to provide this support to community organizations. As 2017 is the 10th anniversary of Alberta Culture Days and the150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, this is a wonderful opportunity for Alberta’s communities to be connected to a national celebration.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Applications for Alberta Culture Days grants can be downloaded from the Alberta Culture Days website. The grants are open to cultural organizations, nonprofit groups, libraries, venues and facilities, schools and community groups interested in hosting a one- to three-day cultural event during Culture Days.

Last year, there were 315 events across 87 communities across the province, providing thousands of Albertans the opportunity to celebrate our diversity of culture, art, heritage and provincial pride.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a pan-Canadian effort to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.