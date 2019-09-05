Alberta Culture Days in Okotoks: September 27 and 28 - Gateway Gazette

Okotoks Art Gallery

Alberta Culture Days is an opportunity for Albertans to discover, experience and celebrate arts and culture through local events and activities across the province.

This event is part of National Culture Days, which includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast, to increase awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

Friday, September 27, 2019

Okotoks Art Gallery | 10 am to 5 pm

Alberta artists showcase their work, on exhibit:

Cameron Roberts | The Canvas of Human Emotion

Amy Sallenbach | Tethered to Infinity

Okotoks Museum & Archives | 10 am to 5 pm

Guests can explore various Alberta-themed exhibits.

The Okotoks Lower School

Okotoks and World War II

Forgotten Foothills: Traces of places of the past

Okotoks-The Eldorado of South Alberta

Up in the Attic: Pre-school Playtime| 10 to 11 am

Okotoks Museum & Archives

Explore our exciting NEW attic playhouse while you and your child/ren are lead in themed, facilitated play by an Early Childhood Educator. Recommended ages 2 – 5. Limited space available.

Singing in the Stacks | 11 am to 2 pm

Okotoks Public Library

Local musicians will serenade patrons with acoustic music as they visit the library.

Mr. Rayz | 3 to 4 pm

Okotoks Public Library

Children and their families will enjoy an interactive live world music experience.

Best of BuskersFest Concert | 7 to 9 pm

Rotary Performing Arts Centre

The best performers from the 2019 summer’s BuskersFest will take the stage for a free concert at RPAC! Please RSVP for your tickets.

Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta (various hours)

Come for a tour of galleries and private studios located in the stunningly beautiful foothills of southern Alberta! We’re celebrating Alberta Culture Days with open houses at our artist studios and special events and activities at our galleries including the Okotoks Art Gallery. https://www.facebook.com/themostbeautifularttourinalberta/

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Guided Tour of the ‘Salute to Our Veterans’ Wall | 10 to 11 am

Veteran’s Way, Okotoks

There are 247 names featured on the ‘Salute to Our Veterans’ Wall, recognizing the men and women from Okotoks and district who served during World War II. Learn more about their stories.

Okotoks Art Gallery | 10 am to 5 pm

Alberta artists showcase their work, on exhibit:

Cameron Roberts | The Canvas of Human Emotion

Amy Sallenbach | Tethered to Infinity

Okotoks Museum & Archives | 10 am to 5 pm

Guests can explore various Alberta-themed exhibits.

The Okotoks Lower School

Okotoks and World War II

Forgotten Foothills: Traces of places of the past

Okotoks-The Eldorado of South Alberta

Scavenger Hunt | 10 am 5 pm

Okotoks Museum & Archives

An excellent opportunity to explore current exhibitions in an engaging and accessible way – scavenger hunts are fun for the whole family!

Build Your Own Instrument Makerspace | 10 am to 5 pm

Okotoks Public Library

Make a rain stick, trumpet, kazoo and more!

Storytime with Calum Lykan | 10 to 11 am

Okotoks Public Library

Professional storyteller, Calum Lykan will wow families with stories about dragons, magic and more!

Celtic (Bodhran) Drumming Workshop | 1 to 2:30 pm

Okotoks Public Library

Learn how Celtic drums are made then take part in a foot-stomping Celtic drum-off!

Ages 12 and up. Space is limited, pre-registration required at www.okotokslibrary.ca

Celtic Collective Concert in Seisiun Format | 3 to 4:45 pm

Rotary Performing Arts Centre

Some of the best Celtic musicians from the Okotoks and Calgary area will energize the crowd with a Celtic music celebration!

Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta (various hours)

Come for a tour of galleries and private studios located in the stunningly beautiful foothills of southern Alberta! We’re celebrating Alberta Culture Days with open houses at our artist studios and special events and activities at our galleries including the Okotoks Art Gallery. https://www.facebook.com/themostbeautifularttourinalberta/