Alberta Culture Days is Here - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s biggest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit is this weekend, Sept. 28-30.

Hundreds of free, family-friendly events will be held across the province, offering art workshops, historical exhibits, delicious food and so much more for Alberta Culture Days.

“One of Alberta’s greatest strengths is its diversity. Alberta Culture Days is a three-day celebration, showcasing the rich art, heritage and community spirit we have in our province. I encourage everyone to go out this weekend and try something they haven’t done before. Get creative, take in a show or some history. There’s something for everyone during Alberta Culture Days!” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

A total of $200,000 in provincial grant funding is helping community organizations plan and host Alberta Culture Days activities across the province. Overall, 79 organizations have been named as official celebration hosts, including five Feature Celebration Sites that will each offer three full days of activities.

Culture Days is Alberta’s largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit. Communities across the province are celebrating by holding hundreds of free, interactive events and activities, offering something for everyone. Activities in specific areas can be found using the National Culture Days Calendar. All open provincial historic sites and museums will be offering free admission as part of Alberta Culture Days.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, which includes more than 800 communities from coast to coast and helps increase Canadians’ awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

Share your photos and experiences on Twitter by tagging @AlbertaCulture and #ABCultureDays, or like Alberta Culture Days on Facebook.