Since 1992, the Alberta Emerald Foundation (AEF) has recognized and celebrated our province’s environmental achievements through the Emerald Awards. On March 29, the AEF was joined by sponsor Shell Canada Ltd and a collection of this year’s nominees for the 28th Annual Emerald Awards Finalists Announcement.

“We are the only awards program in Canada that recognizes and celebrates environmental excellence across all sectors in our province,” says Carmen Boyko, Executive Director, AEF. “Over the history of our Foundation, we have witnessed outstanding achievements by everyday Albertans that we can all be very proud of. By showcasing the hard work, innovation, and creativity of Alberta’s EcoHeroes, we hope to inspire others to make positive changes to their personal sustainability practices.”

This year, the AEF received 51 nominations from around Alberta in 11 award categories. All nominations were reviewed by a third-party panel of judges with cross-sectoral experience who were tasked with selecting a maximum of three finalists per category, one of which will be named the category recipient at the 28th Annual Emerald Awards on June 4 in Edmonton.

“We would like to thank our judges for their immeasurable contributions in selecting this year’s Emerald finalists and recipients,” says Boyko. “We also would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of our award sponsors, Syncrude Canada Ltd, Shell Canada Ltd, Alberta Real Estate Foundation, and the Government of Alberta, without whom we could not share the stories of our province’s environmental achievements.”

Here are this year’s finalists: