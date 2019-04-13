Lloyd was born in 1929 in Donalda Alberta. His childhood was spent farming land, mainly by hand, and helping others in the Buena Vista area with their farms.
While working for the Village of Alix he developed many parks and playgrounds around the community. He also developed the Alix Lake Campground and the Haunted Lake Campground north of Alix.
In 1987, he retired and went on to dedicate his volunteer life to the Alix Lake and Alix Nature Trail Society formed in 1999. He helped develop the beautiful nature trail around the Alix Lake including the bird watching blind, and Points of Interest signage. Doing everything from picking rocks to wrapping hundreds of trees to protect them from damage from beavers. He helped to apply for grants to protect the lake from shore damage and agricultural runoff from adjacent farm fields.
He has been an advocate for Alix Lake for over 40 years. This has raised awareness for lake health issues and how the community can get involved in caring for this resource no matter what your ability. Now at 90 years old, he still tries to walk a portion of the trail every day to check on its wellbeing.
Dr. Page has been a vigorous and innovative Alberta environmental leader, educator and bridge builder bringing together business, NGO, education, and government to advance environmental understanding and find sustainable solutions.
He spent two terms as Dean, Environmental Design, U of C training environmental professionals. He was then recruited to be TransAlta’s VP, Sustainable Development, the largest Alberta Electrical Utility where he won global awards for the company’s environmental reporting. He also drove the start of TransAlta’s renewable energy which rose to be the largest in Canada mainly in Alberta.
He became deeply involved in environmental standards (Global Chair, ISO 14001 Environmental Management Standards), which led to the Alberta GHG Registry and offsets system. His public service included chairing the federal Banff Bow Valley Study, into the ecological integrity, the most comprehensive assessment of National Parks in North America.
His expertise and credibility as an environmental leader led to service on 16 boards including CPAWS, Enmax (Environment Chair), Special Place 2000, Alberta Clean Air Strategic Alliance and the Alberta Environment Monitoring, Assessment, and Reporting Agency where he chaired audit and finance. His work has been recognized with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and Erebus Medal of Royal Canadian Geographic Society.
Dave Trew has recently retired after a 50-year career as a water scientist, including 44 years in Alberta as a government scientist and as the executive director of the North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance. Over the course of his time in Alberta, Dave led or participated in numerous important studies and initiatives to protect lakes, rivers, and wetlands in Alberta, along with the species they are home to. Dave’s bibliography includes 11 scientific papers published in professional journals, and approximately 100 studies and projects that cover a broad diversity of ecosystem issues in Alberta. He led or participated in ground-breaking research into lake health in Alberta, including uncovering the role of nutrients and acid deposition in the health of Central Basin lakes. Recent accomplishments include the Integrated Watershed Management Plan for the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta, and the Vermillion River Watershed Management Plan.