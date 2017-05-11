Alberta Expands Dual Credit Program for Students

Increased provincial funding will protect and improve education for students and provide them with more opportunities to jump-start their post-secondary studies.

Alberta’s dual credit program allows students to earn credits towards a post-secondary certificate, diploma or degree while they are still in high school. Students can discover their career passions through a variety of learning opportunities such as trade apprenticeships, power engineering certificates, health-care aide programs and criminal justice studies.

Alberta’s new dual credit funding model offers predictable, sustainable funding that will help school authorities expand the program in the near future. Alberta Education has committed $16.4 million over the next four years to expand the program.

“Our government is working to make life better for Alberta students. We know that education is a key factor in responding to changes in the labour market. Our new funding will focus on increasing the number of students enrolled in dual credit each year and provide startup funding for up to 40 new programs annually.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Post-secondary education provides Albertans with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in our changing society and economy. Expanding the dual credit program will give high school students a head start towards further studies and employment opportunities, which will ultimately contribute to strengthening the province’s future.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“For 25 years, Skills Canada Alberta has worked closely with the Government of Alberta to ensure that our programs are in alignment with Career and Technology Studies curriculum in the province. An investment in the provincial dual credit program provides Alberta’s young people with the avenue to develop and pursue careers in skilled trades and technologies that are essential to ensuring we meet this critical goal.” Peter Lawlor, president, Skills Canada Alberta

Alberta Education will continue to work with education stakeholders to develop a long-term framework that further outlines funding and streamlines governance under Alberta Education.

Distribution of funding over the next four years: 2017-2018 – $1.1 million 2018-2019 – $4 million (includes startup funding) 2019-2020 – $5 million (includes startup funding) 2020-2021 – $6.3 million (includes startup funding)

The Government of Alberta funded 51 dual credit opportunities across the province from 2012 – 2015. These opportunities were in addition to dual credit partnerships that already exist at the local level.

Since 2012, approximately 9,800 students have enrolled in at least one dual credit apprenticeship course.