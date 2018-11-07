Alberta Firefighters Lend a Hand - Gateway Gazette

Thanks to a calmer wildfire season at home, Alberta firefighters stepped up to help battle extreme wildfires in B.C. and the Pacific Northwest.

Alberta sent 681 firefighters out of province this fire season, along with aircraft and equipment, to battle wildfire danger throughout Canada and the U.S.

“Fighting wildfires means being ready to lend a hand. As we look back at the end of another fire season, I’m proud that our world-class firefighters and experts were able to step up where they were most needed.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Temperate weather and vigilant wildfire monitoring, along with increased wildfire prevention and mitigation, were key to keeping Alberta communities safe from the risk of wildfire.

Quick facts

Number of wildfires 2018: 1,286 Five-year average: 1,414

Number of hectares burned 2018: 59,769 Five-year average: 235,144

Provinces/States assisted British Columbia Saskatchewan Manitoba Ontario Quebec Yukon Northwest Territories Idaho Montana Washington State



Alberta Wildfire monitors and responds to wildfires year-round. Albertans are reminded to take care with any burning during the winter months. If you see a wildfire in the forest, report it at 310-FIRE (3473).