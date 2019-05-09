Alberta Forest Week: Minister Dreeshen - Gateway Gazette

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen issued the following statement for Alberta Forest Week, May 5-11.

“Our government was elected on three main priorities: getting Albertans back to work, making life better for Albertans, and standing up for Alberta.

“Alberta Forest Week embodies all three of these priorities.

“This week, I visited with students in Innisfail to talk about the importance of Alberta’s forests and how their sustainable management is a responsibility shared by adults and youth alike.

“Forest companies in Alberta develop 200-year plans that demonstrate a commitment to managing forested land for future generations.

“These are multi-generational plans that require our youth to carry these commitments forward and ensure wildlife habitats, recreation opportunities and well-paying jobs are preserved for generations to come.

“There are more than 40,000 Albertans working either directly in the forest industry or in jobs that exist as a result of forestry.

“Alberta’s forest industry is recognized worldwide for its quality and its professional, sustainable harvesting methods. In 2018, buyers from the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and other export markets purchased more than $4.1 billion of Alberta forest products.

“This is good, but we can do better.

“Our government is working with forest companies to advance the interests of the province’s forest sector by fighting for Alberta’s proper national share of trade-allocated export quotas and improving export opportunities, especially in Asia.

“Forestry is a significant driver of the province’s economy, which is why it is part of the government’s ‘fight back strategy’ against foreign-funded attacks on Alberta’s resources.

“This week is also an opportunity to learn more about Alberta’s Crown forests, wildfire prevention and suppression, tree planting, managing mountain pine beetle, and more. I encourage everyone to get out there and participate in the many activities taking place across the province.”