Alberta Gets Federal Disaster Mitigation Funding - Gateway Gazette

Projects are categorized by stream.

Stream 1 – Risk Assessment (s)

Community Risk Assessment – Northern Alberta

Total Project Value: $120,060

Federal funding: $60,030; Provincial funding: $60,030

Project Start Date: September 5, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is producing a risk assessment, using the Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Tool (PFDAT), which will be used by community members and the province to better understand flood vulnerability for a range of flood events in one community in Northern Alberta: the Town of Manning. With the improved capacity, the community will be able to better plan and implement mitigation strategies that will reduce the impact of flooding.

Community Risk Assessment – Central Alberta

Total Project Value: $240,120

Federal funding: $120,060; Provincial Funding: $120,060

Project Start Date: September 5, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is producing a risk assessment, using the Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Tool (PFDAT), which will be used by community members and the province to better understand flood vulnerability for a range of flood events in four communities in Central Alberta: Carbon, Stettler, Millet, and Lacombe. With the improved capacity, these four communities will be able to better plan and implement mitigation strategies that will reduce the impact of flooding.

Community Risk Assessment – Southern Alberta

Total Project Value: $240,120

Federal funding: $ 120,060; Provincial Funding: $120,060

Project Start Date: September 5, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is producing a risk assessment, using the Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Tool (PFDAT), which will be used by community members and the province to better understand flood vulnerability for a range of flood events in four communities in Southern Alberta: City of Airdrie, Hamlet of Irving, Hamlet of Walsh, Municipal District of Crowsnest Pass, With the improved capacity, these four communities will be able to better plan and implement mitigation strategies that will reduce the impact of flooding.

City of Calgary – Stormwater Risk Assessment

Total Project Value: $250,000

Federal funding: $125,000; Provincial funding: $100,000; City of Calgary funding: $25,000

Project Start Date: April 2, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is completing a comprehensive risk assessment of the flooding risks associated with local precipitation to identify vulnerabilities from stormwater to communities in Calgary and better enhance resilience to urban flooding issues.

Fort Vermilion Peace River Flood Risk Assessment

Total Project Value: $100,000

Federal funding: $50,000; Provincial funding: $40,000; Mackenzie County funding: $10,000

Project Start Date: April 2, 2018 (1 year projet)

This project is completing a comprehensive risk assessment to identify areas at risk of flooding within the proximity of Fort Vermilion, and its immediate agricultural and environmental surroundings, to allow Mackenzie County to implement appropriate flood defense mechanisms and physical barriers in areas of higher risk.

Town of Canmore – Echo Creek Debris Flow Risk Assessment

Total Project Value: $120,000

Federal funding: $60,000; Provincial funding: $48,000; Town of Canmore funding: $12,000

Project Start Date: April 2, 2018 (1 year project)

This project is completing a debris flow risk assessment for Echo Creek. The debris flow potential on Echo Creek will be assessed and the consequences for the underlying areas that are potentially affected shall be quantified. The highest priority of the project is the assessment of risk for individuals and groups, followed by the economic losses for buildings and infrastructure.

Town of Canmore – XYZ Creek Debris Flow Risk Assessment

Total Project Value: $225,000

Federal funding: $112,500; Provincial funding: $90,000; Town of Canmore funding: $22,500

Project Start Date: April 2, 2018 (1 year project)

This project is completing a debris flow risk assessment. The debris flow potential on three creeks in the Canmore area shall be assessed and the consequences for the underlying areas that are potentially affected shall be quantified. The highest priority of the project is the assessment of risk for individuals and groups, followed by the economic losses for buildings and infrastructure.

Stream 1 – Completed Projects:

Community Risk Assessment – Canmore/Okotoks

Total Project Value: $146,052

Federal funding: $60,030; Provincial Funding: $86,022

Project Start & End Date: August 15, 2016 – March 31, 2017

The project incorporated data into the Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Tool (PFDAT) for two flood-vulnerable communities in the South Saskatchewan River Basin, the Town of Okotoks and Town of Canmore. The PFDAT assessed economic loss for a variety of flood frequencies which will aid in future mitigation and planning efforts.

The following reports were completed and shared with Public Safety Canada:

Province Flood Damage Assessment Study – Town of Okotoks: Damage Estimates

Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Study – Town of Canmore: Damage Estimates

Community Risk Assessment – Whitecourt

Total Project Value: $73,026

Federal funding: $30,015; Provincial Funding: $43,011

Project Start & End Date: August 15, 2016 – March 31, 2017

The project incorporated data into the Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Tool (PFDAT) for one flood-vulnerable community in the Athabasca River Basin, the Town of Whitecourt. The PFDAT assessed economic loss for a variety of flood frequencies which will aid in future mitigation and planning efforts.

The following report was completed and shared with Public Safety Canada:

Provincial Flood Damage Assessment Study – Town of Whitecourt: Damage Estimates

Stream 2 – Flood Mapping

Drumheller River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $1,190,000

Federal funding: $595,000.00; Provincial Funding: $595,000.00

Project Start Date: August 22, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards within the Town of Drumheller, Kneehill County, Starland County, Wheatland County, and Special Areas No. 2. The project includes 53 km of the Red Deer River, 8 km of Kneehills Creek from the confluence with the Red Deer River, 5 km of Michichi Creek, 10 km of Rosebud River, and 3 km of Willow Creek up to the Town of Drumheller boundary.

North Saskatchewan River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $1,670,000

Federal funding: $835,000.00; Provincial Funding: $835,000.00

Project Start Date: August 22, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards along approximately 111 km of the North Saskatchewan River, from the western edge of 32-50-26-W4 to the eastern edge of 35-56-21-W4, including the Town of Devon, City of Edmonton, and the City of Fort Saskatchewan. The study reach extends through the following local authorities: Parkland County, Leduc County, Strathcona County including Sherwood Park, and Sturgeon County.

Upper Red Deer River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $1,395,000

Federal funding: $697,500; Provincial Funding: $697,500

Project Start Date: August 1, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is producing a flood hazard map along the Red Deer River and Bearberry Creek. The map will be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will benefit emergency responders by helping them decide the best route of evacuation, as well as informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.

Priddis River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $675,000

Federal Funding: $337,500; Provincial Funding: $270,000; Municipal District of Foothills Funding: $67,500

Project Start Date: August 1, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards within the Municipal District of Foothills No. 31, along Priddis Creek and Fish Creek. The map will also be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will be benefit emergency responders by helping them decide the best route of evacuation, as well as informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.

Red Deer River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $1,530,000

Federal Funding: $765,000; Provincial Funding: $765,000

Project Start Date: August 1, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards within the City of Red Deer, the Town of Penholds, Red Deer County, and Lacombe County. Themap will also be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will benefit emergency responders by helping them decide the best route of evacuation, as well as informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.

Medicine Hat River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $1,455,000

Federal funding: $727,500; Provincial funding: $727,500

Project Start Date: August 1, 2017 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards within the City of Medicine Hat, Town of Redcliff, and Cypress County. The map will also be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will benefit emergency responders by both helping them decide the best route of evacuation and informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.

Siksika Bow River Hazard Study

Total Project Value: $3,225,000

Federal funding (Public Safety Canada): $1,612,500; Federal funding (Indigenous Services Canada for Siksika Nation): $1,612,500

Project Start Date: August 1, 2017 (2 year project)

Note: The National Disaster Mitigation Program provides proactive measures to prevent and mitigate flood risks and the effects of flooding, and is usually a 50-50 or 75-25 cost-share between Public Safety Canada and provinces or territories. However, in this case, Indigenous Services Canada will cover the provincial portion of the contribution. Therefore, the federal contribution is 100%.

This project is assessing and identifying river and flood hazards along the Bow River. The availability of these maps on a mobile application will be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will benefit emergency responders by both helping them decide the best route of evacuation and informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.

Stream 2 – Completed Project:

Fort McMurray River Identification Project

Total Project Value: $603,447.75

Federal Funding: $300,000; Provincial Funding: $303,447.75

Project Start & End Date: December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018

This project assessed and identified river and flood hazards within the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, including Fort McMurray and the community of Draper. The project includes the Athabasca, Clearwater, Hangingstone, and Snye Rivers.

The project is completed and expected deliverables are: Open Water Hydrology Assessment report; Survey and Base Data Collection report including River cross-section survey, hydraulic and flood control structure data, LiDAR data, and aerial imagery; Hydraulic modelling creation and calibration report; Open Water Flood Inundation Mapping report that includes inundation maps for 13 flood scenarios from 2- to 1000- year floods; Open Water Flood Hazard Mapping report with Open Water Floodway Criteria Map; Ice Jam Modelling Assessment report including the 1875 Ice Jam Flood Assessment, ice jam modelling, ice jam flood inundation maps for 50-, 100-, and 200- year floods and Ice Jam Floodway Criteria Map; Governing Flood Hazard Mapping report with Governing Flood Hazard Maps; Flood Risk Assessment and Inventory report and Channel Stability Investigation report.

Stream 3: Mitigation planning

Mitigation Planning – Municipal Drainage Projects (Smokey River)

Total Project Value: $400,000

Federal funding: $200,000; Provincial funding: $160,000; Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 funding: $40,000

Project Start Date: April 2, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is assessing and evaluating the drainage channels in the Municipal District of Smoky River No.130 and the Town of Falher and develop a rehabilitative plan of action to correct issues.

Town of Whitecourt Mitigation Plan

Total Project Value: $175,000

Federal funding: $87,500; Provincial funding: $70,000; Town of Whitecourt Funding: $17,500

Project Start Date: September 1, 2018 (1 year project)

This project is funding a mitigation plan that will provide a detailed analysis of river spillway areas and identify mitigation strategies, measures, and costs to address flood, high water issues, and the previously established design flood levels.

Stream 4: Investment in non-structural or small-scale structural mitigation

Flood Risk Mitigation Through Improved Forecasting and Warning

Total Project Value: $200,000

Federal funding: $100,000; Provincial funding: $80,000; City of Calgary funding: $20,000

Project Start Date: April 1, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is part of a comprehensive program to update the forecasting system and improve warning mechanisms to reduce flood risk and decrease flood damages.

Alberta Flood Awareness Map Application

$1,000,000

Federal funding: $500,000; Provincial funding: $500,000

Project Start Date: April 1, 2018 (2 year project)

This project is designing, creating, and populating an online Flood Awareness Map Application that will allow users to view and interact with provincial inundation maps and other available historic flood information. The availability of these maps on a mobile application will be used to ensure future developments are not built in areas where flooding has been identified as a concern. In the event of a flood, the map will benefit emergency responders by both helping them decide the best route of evacuation and informing the best location for the construction of temporary flood control barriers.