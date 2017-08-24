Alberta Government Refuses to Divulge Cost of Carbon Tax Administration

Heavily redacted documents obtained by CFIB show government knows cost, but refuses to disclose it

CALGARY – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) today released heavily redacted documents obtained through Freedom of Information that clearly shows the Alberta government knows the annual cost to the province’s taxpayers of administering the carbon tax, but is refusing to disclose any details.

“This government has rolled out the carbon tax full steam ahead, but time and again avoids being transparent about the costs, including the impact on small business. Now we have clear evidence they know the cost to taxpayers to administer the new tax, but they are refusing to come clean as to what it is,” said Amber Ruddy, Alberta Director for CFIB.

The internal government documents obtained by the CFIB were so heavily redacted it is not possible to discern the estimated annual cost to government to manage the new tax which came into effect on January 1, 2017. The CFIB has filed a complaint with the Information and Privacy Commissioner about the lack of disclosure.

“The carbon tax is siphoning billions in new revenue out of the productive economy into government coffers. Albertans have the right to also know what the bureaucratic cost of this new tax is,” stated Ruddy.

The Freedom of Information (FOI) request was originally filed with Treasury Board and Finance on January 17, 2017 and asked for all documents that would show the estimated and projected annual costs to the Alberta Government to administer the carbon tax. This summer, after months of waiting, the Government released 14 pages out of 77 pages of available information related to the request, almost all of which was heavily redacted.

Copies of the FOI documentation that was released by the Government of Alberta can be found at: http://cfib.ca/a9555e

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region, including 10,000 in Alberta

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

