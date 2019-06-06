Alberta Government Signals it’s Ready to Reduce Red Tape - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, May 29, 2019 – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes today’s introduction of Bill 4: The Red Tape Reduction Act.

“Red tape is time consuming, stressful and ultimately undermines the relationship between government and citizens,” says Richard Truscott, Vice-President, B.C. and Alberta. “Today’s announcement indicates the provincial government is ready to roll their sleeves up, get to work, and tackle the issue of excessive regulation in Alberta,” adds Truscott.

Each year since 2011, CFIB has been grading the provinces on regulatory accountability during its annual Red Tape Awareness Week (RTAW). The grade is awarded based on three categories: strong political leadership, comprehensive public measurement, and a clear constraints on government rules. Following a string of bad grades ranging between ‘F’ to ‘D+’, today’s announcement puts Alberta one step closer to a much higher grade in 2020.