Alberta Gran Fondo 2019: Highwood Pass - Gateway Gazette

Following a successful 2018, the 2019 ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass presented by GSL GM City will again start and finish in Longview, Alberta on July 6th.

Nothing compares to the remote majesty of the Canadian Rockies. Located SW of Calgary, the ATB Financial Gran Fondo Highwood Pass travels 134 km or 69 km through the heart of the Rockies on the highest paved road pass in Canada. You’re going to have a truly epic experience, passing through huge mountain ranges and sharing the scenery with wildlife like elk, deer, moose, big horn sheep, and possibly even bear during this wheeled trek.

Gran Fondo Highwood Pass offers a rewarding challenge for the weekend warrior, hardcore roadie or triathlete-in-training. Riders of all abilities will appreciate the opportunity to ride one of our two distances at their own pace while enjoying first-class support.

See route maps below. To register visit the official website.

About the Alberta Gran Fondo

A Gran Fondo is a cycling challenge that takes bicycle racing to the next level. Part personal challenge, part serious competition, the Alberta Gran Fondo Series courses lead riders through country roads with challenging climbs and incredible scenery. Courses are offered in lengths of ~50, ~100, and ~160 km so participants can take part in a distance that matches their goals and ability. Each rider is assigned an electronic timing-chip to keep track of their progress throughout the course and to allow riders to compete for best time through highlighted sections of the course. There is no start to finish time as in traditional racing formats, but rather only time sections count toward a rider’s competition time. This means you can take your time between race sections, stop at the aid stations, and regroup to enjoy the ride with your friend and teammates. At the finish a hot meal and beverage awaits you, as well as finisher medals for the gran route finishers. Whether riding for a cause, a personal goal, or for competition, the Alberta Gran Fondo Series courses are some of the most beautiful courses in the province.