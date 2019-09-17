Alberta Green-lights MEG Energy Project - Gateway Gazette

This is an important step in the approval process, as it allows MEG Energy to proceed to the next stages of development, including making a final investment decision and applying for other environmental licences and local area development permits.
“Through this approval, we are showing our support for industry-led investment in Alberta – particularly when the proponent has undertaken extensive planning and clearly demonstrated its economic viability.”Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy
Before being submitted for government approval, these development plans – also known as schemes – require stringent approval by the Alberta Energy Regulator, which conducts a detailed review of the application.
This approval is another example of how the government is ensuring Alberta remains a great place to invest and do business. Other efforts include cancelling the provincial carbon tax, reducing the corporate tax rate and passing the Royalty Guarantee Act.