Alberta Green Party Leader Steps Down, Interim Leader Appointed - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON – Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes has resigned as Leader of the Green Party of Alberta. Citing overarching personal reasons, Chagnon-Greyeyes brought her tenure as leader to a conclusion. The GPA’s Executive Council have appointed Will Carnegie, the Green Party’s Candidate of Record in Calgary-East, as Interim Leader. He will take over the reins of the party until a new Leader is elected in early 2020.

Chagnon-Greyeyes explained: “I’ve had devastating personal losses and health challenges over the past year, and I need time to step away, focus on family, and heal.”

“I want to offer my heartfelt thanks and immense gratitude to the members of the Green Party of Alberta for providing me with an opportunity to lead them through the 2019 provincial general election. It was an amazing and humbling experience, illuminating the great potential our province has, and I remain convinced the Green Party of Alberta has a special role to play in our communities. I intend to remain an active member,” states Chagnon-Greyeyes, the Green Party’s Candidate of Record in Calgary-Varsity.

Chagnon-Greyeyes broke new ground by becoming the first Indigenous woman in Canada to lead a provincial political party. She received over 71% of the popular vote at a 2018 leadership convention in Red Deer and inspired many Greens with her call for the building of a province that was united in the name of social and environmental justice. Under her leadership, the party’s ties to Alberta’s Indigenous communities expanded and strengthened.

“The imperatives that led me to run still exist. I call upon everyone to redouble our efforts to keep building the Greens so that we can have Green Party policies enacted in the Alberta legislature. Please take out a membership, volunteer and donate so that this can become a reality,” encourages Chagnon-Greyeyes.